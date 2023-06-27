After nearly forty years in teaching and being head of three different schools in Fareham and Gosport, Kevin is retiring to spend more time with his family, including a two year-old grandson and another grandchild due in July.

‘I’ve had a wonderful time being Head of Redlands,’ Kevin told us. ‘It was here I was awarded UK Headteacher of the Year in 2007 and the school has gone from strength to strength over the past twenty-three years, including getting an ‘Outstanding’ judgement from Ofsted in 2017. I’ve loved every day – Redlands parents and children make a great community. I will miss my colleagues but I’ve decided to bow out while I’m still actually enjoying it.’

Mr Harcombe and the school's house captains

Chairman of Governors, Iain Ferguson, is leading the hunt to find Kevin’s successor and hopes to announce an appointment before the end of term. Asked for the highs of his 23 years in charge, Kevin mentions the many impressive music students and new teachers he has taught or nurtured. As for the lows?