Releasing Potential, located in Kingscroft Court, Havant, has received its latest Ofsted rating following its inspection which took place on November 28,29 and 30, 2023. The inspection found that the school has made some improvements and it has gone from 'inadequate' to 'requires improvement'.

The report found that pupils 'enjoy and appreciate the time they spend at this school' and they recognise that the curriculum, which has been adapted to suit their needs, helps them grow 'in confidence and get back on track with learning.'

The report said: "Most pupils learn to manage their behaviour well. Staff develop warm, professional relationships with pupils. They know pupils well and recognise when pupils need extra help to maintain good behaviour.

"As a result, pupils learn to stay calm more often. Strategies such as having ‘tea and toast’ to start the day motivate pupils. This creates a sense of belonging as pupils start to develop friendships with others."

Mike King, chief executive officer for Releasing Potential, said: "We are disappointed that the School’s overall judgement on the school is ‘Requires Improvement’, however this is significant progress from our last report. The judgement does include a grading of ‘Good’ for the Quality of Education, Behaviour and Attitudes and Personal Development and we received a grading of ‘Requires Improvement’ for Leadership and Management.

"We are extremely pleased with the first three judgements and were given to understand that the grading for Leadership & Management was impacted by the number of elements of the school which we are still developing, from new School Governors to commissioning external inspectors for a number of our systems."

Releasing Potential has a number of students that have been excluded from mainstream school or have had to take time out from their education. Leaders recognise that this means that students may not cope with a traditional classroom setting straight away. The inspection found that pupils 'learn through off-site, outdoor activities.'

The safeguarding measures are effective however the inspection found that 'minor improvements are required.'

The report added: "The curriculum across many subjects focuses strongly on pupils’ personal development and helps to prepare them for adulthood. In particular, older pupils undertake work experience at one or more of the many businesses the school runs.

"Leadership has undergone significant changes since the previous inspection. Much of the school is better organised. Senior leaders’ monitoring supports staff to improve the curriculum and to organise teaching and learning so that these are well matched to pupils’ needs."

Mike added: "The Inspector recognised that the ‘Leadership had undergone significant changes since the previous inspection’, that ‘much of the school is better organised’ and that ‘the arrangements for safeguarding are effective’. The Inspector wanted to see that the changes were sustainable, which could not be demonstrated in such a short period of time since the last inspection. We are very proud of what our children achieve in the school and we look forward to a better inspection result in the future."