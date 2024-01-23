Schools in Hampshire: Purbrook Park School receives good Ofsted rating in recent inspection
A secondary school in Purbrook has been described as 'aspirational and inclusive' in its recent Ofsted inspection.
Purbrook Park School, located in Park Avenue, has received a good Ofsted following its recent inspection which took place on November 15 and 16 November 2023. The inspection found that the 'staff create inclusive classrooms so that all pupils can learn together effectively' and there is excellent behaviour in classrooms and during social times. The visit found that reading is a priority within the school and the reading strategy has helped support children who need additional help. Staff can clearly see the gaps in knowledge amongst their students and as a result, they 'target support' for each individual based on what each student needs to progress.
The report said: "The school’s curriculum is aspirational and inclusive in each key stage. In key stage 4, pupils can choose from a range of academic and thoughtfully chosen vocational courses.
"The school has robust systems to identify when pupils may have additional needs and to pinpoint how to support them effectively in class. Occasionally, when it is in pupils’ best interests, the school puts in place alternative programmes.
"Most staff use effective approaches to help pupils learn what has been planned. They also use the information provided to ensure the curriculum is accessible to all. Most teachers introduce new content clearly. They regularly check that pupils have learned this before moving on. They provide helpful feedback to pupils based on this checking."
Personal development is a strength within the school and pupils are taught how to keep themselves healthy and safe. There is a programme in place that has been designed to demonstrate how students can navigate difficult situtaions, both online and in real life. Children attending the school also learn what constitutes as being a healthy relationship as well as issues surrounding equality. As a result of all of these personal development teachings, students are well equipped when they leave the school and move on to higher education and the workplace. Paul Foxley, headteacher, said: "We are all delighted with the result of the inspection. I would like to thank all our wonderful pupils, parents, staff and friends of the school, for their continued hard work and support. We really value the strong relationships we build with our pupils and parents, as we continue on our journey to be excellent in everything we do."
The safeguarding measures at the school are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping everyone safe and the report outlines that governors take safeguarding 'very seriously'. The report also said that staff feel appreciated and valued and 'they are extremely proud to work at the school.'
The inspection has found that there is room for improvements and the report said: "There is some variability in how well the curriculum design enables pupils to think deeply and respond to more complex problems. This means that some pupils do not achieve as highly as they could. The school should support staff so they can refine their curriculum thinking further, so that these skills are developed from Year 7 onwards."