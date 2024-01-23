Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report said: "The school’s curriculum is aspirational and inclusive in each key stage. In key stage 4, pupils can choose from a range of academic and thoughtfully chosen vocational courses.

"The school has robust systems to identify when pupils may have additional needs and to pinpoint how to support them effectively in class. Occasionally, when it is in pupils’ best interests, the school puts in place alternative programmes.

"Most staff use effective approaches to help pupils learn what has been planned. They also use the information provided to ensure the curriculum is accessible to all. Most teachers introduce new content clearly. They regularly check that pupils have learned this before moving on. They provide helpful feedback to pupils based on this checking."

Personal development is a strength within the school and pupils are taught how to keep themselves healthy and safe. There is a programme in place that has been designed to demonstrate how students can navigate difficult situtaions, both online and in real life. Children attending the school also learn what constitutes as being a healthy relationship as well as issues surrounding equality. As a result of all of these personal development teachings, students are well equipped when they leave the school and move on to higher education and the workplace. Paul Foxley, headteacher, said: "We are all delighted with the result of the inspection. I would like to thank all our wonderful pupils, parents, staff and friends of the school, for their continued hard work and support. We really value the strong relationships we build with our pupils and parents, as we continue on our journey to be excellent in everything we do."

The safeguarding measures at the school are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping everyone safe and the report outlines that governors take safeguarding 'very seriously'. The report also said that staff feel appreciated and valued and 'they are extremely proud to work at the school.'

