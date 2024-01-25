Watch more of our videos on Shots!

St Vincent College, located in Mill Lane, Gosport, has bagged a good Ofsted rating following its most recent inspection which took place on December 5,6 and 7, 2023. The report outlined that students take pride in their work and they are motivated to succeed in their studies.

The report said: "Many are ambitious about their learning and progress. For example, students with high needs strive for golden referrals and all students for the prestige of being ‘student of the week’. Students value the support of staff to be the best they can be.

"Most students fulfil the high expectations that staff set for them. They benefit from effective support, encouragement and structure. Students facing challenges are helped by dedicated staff to get back on track with their learning."

The inspection also found that students have the opportunity to take part in enrichment activities including e-sports competitions, forensic psychology and book club. As a result, students form a good understanding of how to stay safe mentally, physically and in online situations.

Students feel safe and teachers do not tolerate bullying - as a result, students have confidence that teachers will act quickly if they have any concerns.

Principal Andy Grant said: "I’m delighted for the staff that their commitment to providing excellent teaching and sharing their passion for their subjects has been recognised.

"I’m particularly pleased with the praise for our brilliant support for students with higher needs and our hard work with helping our students identifying their career goals and equipping them with the right tools to achieve them.”