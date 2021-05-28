Pupils raise hands in a lesson at primary school. Picture: Shutterstock

Revealed: The 15 Portsmouth primary schools with the biggest class sizes

Large class sizes are widely accepted to be damaging to children’s education — but is your child in a supersize class?

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Friday, 28th May 2021, 10:27 am

There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

According to official Department for Education data, 15 primary schools in Portsmouth have classes with more than 30 pupils.

In total the schools are home to 36 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing 1,186 children.

See the schools below in our gallery.

1. St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School - one class with 31+ pupils

St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Photo: Google Maps

2. Craneswater Junior School - one class with 31+ pupils

Craneswater Junior School has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Photo: Google Maps

3. Wimborne Junior School - one class with 31+ pupils

Wimborne Junior School has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Photo: Google Maps

4. Wimborne Infant School - one class with 31+ pupils

Wimborne Infant School has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Photo: Google Maps

