From left: Max Woodfield, Isabella Valente-Mitchell, Maddie Lethbridge, Evie Chaisty, and Evie Jalban.

Pupils of Gomer Infant and Gomer Junior School are taking part in the Heroes Stamp Design Competition hosted by Royal Mail.

Royal Mail have asked children across the country to think about who their hero or heroes are, and to then design a stamp in their honour.

A special panel of judges will pick the winning designs, and the final eight stamps will be sent to the Queen before they can be printed and issued.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Children at Gomer could win two competitions - the in-house school competition, to be judged by the school governors, and to have their entries submitted to the national competition for the children’s chase of winning £1,000.

Max Woodfield, 11, said: ‘I drew the footballer Marcus Rashford for helping families who needed food.

‘He made a big difference to many families. I really like football and especially this player.’

Maddie Lethbridge, 11, said: ‘I have created a vibrant design to capture the NHS who really stood out in the pandemic. They helped so many people, in so many ways - I couldn’t choose just one hence the text.’

Evie Jalban, seven, said: ‘I used pencils to draw my dad. He is my hero because he is a pole tester and help keep telephones active which we need to communicate with. I added a rainbow too for the NHS’.

Evie Chaisty, five, said: ‘I drew Captain Sir Tom Moore because I really like him and all the walking he did to raise money.’

Isabella Valente-Mitchell, five, said: ‘I drew my daddy because he is a policeman and he helps people.’

Sarah Duffy, executive head of Gomer and Elson Infant Federation, said: ‘As a school community and educational professionals, we have felt so supported by our parents throughout the pandemic.

‘We have so many superheroes throughout our community and this has been a great way to recognise them with the children reflecting on the work of our frontline heroes at this time.

‘We recognise that superheroes come in many different forms and the children’s designs really reflect this.’

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth pupils proudly display photography exhibition of animals and the natural world at Portsmouth Central Library

Georgina Mulhall, executive head of Gosport and Fareham Multi-Academy Trust, added: ‘I have been really impressed with the children’s entries and delighted that the children have identified so many heroes.

‘Many of our children have had family members who were working at the frontline during the pandemic and I am delighted they have been recognised in this way.

‘Aware of how hard those have worked in schools across Gosport this past year, I am delighted that school staff have been recognised also.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron