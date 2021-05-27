There is currently no limit on the size of most primary and secondary school classes in England although infant classes – for pupils aged four to seven – have a statutory maximum of 30 pupils.

Some exceptions are permitted, such as including a child with special educational needs who is partly educated in a special school as the 31st pupil.

According to official Department for Education data, 16 primary schools in Portsmouth have classes with more than 30 pupils.

In total the schools are home to 36 classes with more than 30 pupils, containing 1,186 children.

Langstone Junior Academy - one class with 31+ pupils Langstone Junior Academy has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School - one class with 31+ pupils St John's Cathedral Catholic Primary School has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Craneswater Junior School - one class with 31+ pupils Craneswater Junior School has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.

Wimborne Junior School - one class with 31+ pupils Wimborne Junior School has one class with 31+ pupils in it. This means 31 pupils are in larger classes and taught by one teacher.