Review: The Curious Incident of fruity language at The Portsmouth Grammar School

'Does that mean I can do anything? Does that mean I can do anything? Does that mean I can do anything?'

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And so ends the closing lines of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time as the lights go down on lead actor Edward Sterling, bringing to an end another incredible and inspiring drama production from The Portsmouth Grammar School.

And it is a question which can certainly be asked - and answered with pride - of the young performers at the school who it appears can turn their hand to anything on stage. I'm still remembering with wonder the excellent Midsummer Night's Dream Rocks at the New Theatre Royal last year and was last at the David Russell Theatre to see the school’s polished adaptation of A Monster Calls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Curious Incident is adapted from the Mark Haddon best-seller and tells the tale of young Christopher whose neurodiversity gives him a different and difficult perspective on life without having to cope with the 'murder' of his neighbour's dog, his run in with the law and the painful disintegration of his parents' marriage which leads him on a tortuous journey from his home in Swindon to London.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time is the latest stage production of Portsmouth Grammar School

The performance is played in the round and a simple, small revolving stage at its centre is used to great effect. There are no props except those improvised by cast members who play an assortment of characters along with doors, wardrobes, kitchen units, drawers and a cash point machine.

This means the performances demand total attention from 360 degrees and they don't let you down. Edward Sterling is incredible in the lead role and it is only when he relaxes at the end to take the applause of the crowd that you realize the power of his performance of being locked in his world for the whole play without connecting with anyone around him.

Fraser Ndahiro and Charlie Miesi take us through the emotions as warring parents Ed and Judy and Marie Mitchell superbly holds it all together in her role as Siobhan. Mimi Pim adds comic relief as Mrs Alexander and special mention from me goes to Honor Mitchell who pops in and out as the utterly bonkers headteacher Mrs Gascoyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it must not be forgotten that these Year 9 and 10 actors on stage are being ably supported off stage by assistant directors from Years 11 and 12, all under the superb stewardship of Director of Drama James Robinson.

s

It's a tough play that takes through a wide range of emotions but was handled very maturely by these young actors.

And talking of mature, the language was very fruity from the opening lines and throughout. It certainly would have hit the red zone of IMDB's profanity rating.

But it is all part of what is a very gritty storyline and handled without fear by the students even under the added pressure of knowing headteacher David Wickes was watching on from the front row on opening night.

Having enjoyed the book when it first came out I was curious to see how it would be played out on stage. And once more I came away full of admiration for all at PGS for another five-star show.