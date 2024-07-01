Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A junior school has received a ‘requires improvement’ despite making improvements ‘as a result of effective support from leaders.’

Riders Junior School, located in Kingsclere Avenue, Havant, has received a ‘requires improvement’ Ofsted rating following its recent inspection which took place on May 21 and 22, 2024. The inspection found that the school has made progress since Ofsted’s last visit but there is still a way to go for it to become a ‘good’ school.

The report, which was published on June 25, outlined that ‘personal development’ is a key strength within the school as well as its pastoral care which has been described as ‘impressive’. The education setting offers a ‘nurturing’ gardening club and a range of mental health and well-being services to ensure that pupils have access to appropriate support. ‘Pupils learn to be responsible citizens through a diverse offer of extracurricular experiences’.

“At the last inspection, teachers sometimes lacked subject knowledge to teach the curriculum successfully. This has improved as a result of effective support from leaders. The school has developed its approach to help pupils to practise and recall essential knowledge better.

“Pupils do not achieve well enough, including the very high proportions of disadvantaged pupils. While behaviour has improved for many, expectations for learning behaviour are not always high. Lessons can be disrupted by pupils who are less motivated to learn.”

The report continued to state that the curriculum is well thought out but sometimes the ‘quality of teaching is not always consistent’. Reading has been prioritisied which helps students to feel more positive about books and there is a diverse collection of reading material in the school library. The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a strong culture of keeping children safe within the education setting.

“Phonics teaching and reading support are not consistently strong. As a result, too many pupils struggle to read with accuracy, confidence and comprehension. The school must ensure that support for weaker readers is consistently effective to help them catch up and read fluently by the end of Year 6.”