Portsmouth High School, which was founded in 1882, marked the occasion with a gala concert at the Cathedral of St Thomas in Old Portsmouth.

George Tinsley, director of music, said: ‘One of the best things for me was seeing girls who are quite new to their instruments sitting alongside seasoned sixth form scholars, all making exciting music together.’

The concert featured a range of music, from classical to jazz to modern pop, performed by pupils from Years 7 to 13.

The Lord Mayor. Picture: Sally Tiller

In addition to soloists Jules, Naomi, and Annalee, several ensembles contributed to the evening’s success.

One parent said: ‘It was really lovely to be back at a real live event after so long.’

The jazz band and orchestra played cinematic theme tunes, and three of the school’s vocal ensembles performed Stephen Sondheim music in a tribute to the composer, following his death in November.

Portsmouth High School’s orchestra. Picture: Sally Tiller

Groups joined together in a rendition of Little Shop of Horrors.

The concert concluded with the Music Theatre Club’s performance of Revolting Children from Matilda, sailing paper aeroplanes into the audience on the final chord.

An audience member said: ‘It was a wonderful evening and showcased some truly amazing talent.

‘It was a joyful occasion.’

Around 300 people attended the concert, including Councillor Frank Jonas, Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, the lady mayoress, Mrs Joy Maddox, and the deputy lord mayor of Portsmouth, Councillor Rob Wood.

The deputy mayor of Fareham, Councillor Michael Ford, deputy mayoress Anne Ford, mayor of Havant Councillor Rosie Raines and her consort Graham Raines, and Portsmouth High School’s chair of governors, Krysia Butwilowska, were also in the audience.

Cllr Frank Jonas said: ‘We had a wonderful evening.

‘The talent on display from the students was truly amazing and it was a fantastic night to remember.’

