Since the start of this academic year, Hampshire County Council has been running a school streets pilot at three schools across the county, which it has considered to be 'generally successful'.

Now, the trials at Harrison Primary School in Fareham and Cadland Primary School in Holbury have been extended until the end of this academic year.

School streets are closed at school drop-off and pick-up times. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire

Talks are also underway for improvements to the scheme, based on feedback from the schools, as well as a potential expansion.

At the economy, transport and environment select committee last week county council officer Dominic Mcgrath said: 'The thing that has proven to be the most challenging is the reliance on volunteers - and keeping them. That is why we have lost one school during the trial.

'As well as volunteers, on some occasions the schools have had to rely on staff to put the barriers out in the morning and at the end of the school day.

'The recommendation is to continue with the trial for the rest of the school year, to see if they are sustainable and for us to look at alternative ways of enforcing these school streets.'

One option the council is considering is the use of automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, which would notify the authorities of any car that parks in the street during pick-up and drop-off time.

But the county council acknowledges that this would be one of the more expensive options.

There is also potential for the trial to be extended to other schools, should it be deemed appropriate.

Conservative for Purbrook and Stakes South, Councillor Gary Hughes, said: 'I hope it would be possible to identify schools that could be part of an expansion.

'That being said, we need to know how pupils actually get to school.

'If most children walk or cycle to a school, then that one might not be suitable for the school streets scheme.'

Deputy council leader Councillor Rob Humby agreed that a 'one size fits all' approach would not work for any expansion.

The extension of the school streets pilot was confirmed at the economy, transport and environment decision day, which took place after the select committee.

