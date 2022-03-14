A massive fire with smoke billowing into the sky can be seen in the picture taken from a nearby bedroom window seconds after the inferno on Claybank Road at around 10.30pm.

It left three mobile homes, a van and the front of heavy goods garage Adams Morey Ltd, on Burrfields Road, alight.

GAS explosions left mobile homes and a building on fire, and smoke could be seen billowing into the sky. The fire started on Claybank Road, at 10.30pm. Picture: Supplied

Firefighters took the decision to evacuate Burrfields bridge and for people to shut windows and doors in the area.

Trains were urged to run with caution due to poor visibility.

A woman who saw the fire from her bedroom window said: ‘I heard a bang and looked out my window to see the fire. There were quite frequent explosions. It was like we were being bombed.

‘There were vibrations outside and a lot of smoke with alarms going off.

‘It was a bit of a shock.’

An Adams Morey employee, who wished to remain anonymous, told The News three campervans were damaged in the fire.

'There was also damage to the outside of one of the buildings,' he said.

'But there was no internal damage and no one was at risk.

'We think it may have been caused by an electrical fault. The fire brigade came in the night and sorted it all out.'

The fire was out in around an hour with no one hurt.

Four pumps, six breathing apparatus, three jets and two hose reels were used to put out the fire.

Cosham fire crews were joined by Portchester, Southsea and Havant.

The fire was not being treated as suspicion with investigations set to be carried out to find out what caused it.

