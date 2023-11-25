Couples planning their big day need to look no further because Lakeside North Harbour will be transformed into a wedding wonderland.

The Cosham-based site will play host to the largest one-day wedding planning event on the South Coast, building on the success of the 2023 wedding expo and the venue will be transformed into a wedding wonderland conveniently located under one roof.

Paul Nother, director PMN Wedding Fayres, said: “Following the huge success of our January 2023 Hampshire Wedding EXPO, we are thrilled to bring the event back again in January 2024, to Lakeside North Harbour. This local landmark venue is ideal, with significant space and facilities, whilst light & modern, easily accessible and ample onsite parking. The venue team are also a huge support and we cannot wait to work together again.”

PMN Wedding Fayres is organising a wedding fayre at Lakeside North Harbour next year.

The event will offer an opportunity for soon-to-be-weds and their loved ones to discuss ideas and inspirations with over 120 wedding professionals, covering all aspects of the big day – from dresses and transport, to venues and jewellery, helping couples to turn their dream wedding into a reality.