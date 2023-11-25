Lakeside North Harbour in Cosham transformed for 2024 PMN Wedding Fayres - here's how to book tickets
PMN Wedding Fayres is going to kick starting 2024 with an exciting Wedding Fayre event at Lakeside North Harbour on January 21.
The Cosham-based site will play host to the largest one-day wedding planning event on the South Coast, building on the success of the 2023 wedding expo and the venue will be transformed into a wedding wonderland conveniently located under one roof.
Paul Nother, director PMN Wedding Fayres, said: “Following the huge success of our January 2023 Hampshire Wedding EXPO, we are thrilled to bring the event back again in January 2024, to Lakeside North Harbour. This local landmark venue is ideal, with significant space and facilities, whilst light & modern, easily accessible and ample onsite parking. The venue team are also a huge support and we cannot wait to work together again.”
The event will offer an opportunity for soon-to-be-weds and their loved ones to discuss ideas and inspirations with over 120 wedding professionals, covering all aspects of the big day – from dresses and transport, to venues and jewellery, helping couples to turn their dream wedding into a reality.
Simon Bateman, asset manager at Lakeside North Harbour, said: “Lakeside North Harbour has always played an integral part in supporting local businesses - hosting the South Coast’s largest wedding planning event is an absolute pleasure and a great opportunity to show the campus to a new audience. LNH has ample free parking spaces along with excellent transport links to ensure a smooth commute to and from the expo.”