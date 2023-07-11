News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
Schools in Hampshire and Portsmouth: Gatcombe Park Primary School 'delighted' with Ofsted outcome

A Hilsea primary school is ‘delighted’ with the outcome of its most recent Ofsted inspection where it has been recognised as a ‘good’ school.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 11th Jul 2023, 18:18 BST- 2 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 18:18 BST

Gatcombe Park Primary School, in St Barbara Way, has been described as a ‘happy and friendly community’ where pupils have an enthusiasm for learning after an inspection which took place on May 16 and 17 where it found the primary school is working at a good standard.

The report said: ‘This is a happy and friendly community, where pupils develop confidence and enthusiasm for learning. Pupils consistently demonstrate the school values of ‘aim high, respect and teamwork’. They collaborate with each other and complete activities well. Pupils respond positively to teachers’ high expectations and, consequently, behaviour is calm around school.

‘Pupils are knowledgeable about how to look after themselves and each other. They understand practical approaches to well-being, such as eating healthy food and taking digital screen breaks.

Gatcombe Park Primary School has received a good Ofsted rating in most recent inspection.
‘Pupils are inclusive and welcoming. This reflects leaders’ strong focus on equality and ambition. For example, following a recent visit by a female footballer they are keen to explain that anyone can play any sport. The close and supportive community is further boosted by experiences for all pupils, such as residential camping trips.’

Ian Baker, headteacher at Gatcombe Park Primary School, said: ‘I am delighted that Ofsted has recognised the dedication and commitment of all staff at Gatcombe Park Primary School. We are proud to be an inclusive and caring school for all of our amazing pupils, supporting them to achieve their very best every day.’

SEE ALSO: Hart Plain Infant School maintains good Ofsted rating

The safeguarding measures are effective and staff members can recognise indicators of potential safeguarding concerns and they know how to report any concerns to the correct authorities.

The report added: ‘Knowledge and topics across subjects are carefully re-visited. This means new learning builds on knowledge from earlier learning. For example, in science, pupils learn how investigate and think scientifically with increasing depth.

‘Reading is well prioritised within the school. Phonic teaching enables all children, including those with SEND, to become confident, fluent readers. Staff use effective keep-up sessions, so that children who are struggling catch up. Pupils enjoy reading a rich range of texts, which means there is a distinct sense of interest and a growing love of reading when they explore characters and stories with teachers.’

The inspection outlines that the school needs to improve on and it states that staff needs to check that pupils have securely understood previous learning before moving on to the new information. This is to ensure that there are no gaps or misconceptions in what the students are being taught.

It said: ‘Leaders need to ensure that teachers have the knowledge required to use assessment consistently well to inform their planning and teaching.’

To visit the Ofsted website, click here.

