Titchfield Primary School, in Southampton Road, impressed Ofsted inspectors at its review on May 23 and 24, with the inspection team saying that the school’s leaders insist on good behaviour and ensure all staff understand what is expected from each and every pupil.

The report said: ‘Pupils are happy and confident in this school. This is because of the highly positive relationships between staff and pupils. Pupils ‘strive for success’ in their learning.

‘From the time they join, they learn about the school values that include self motivation, resilience and independence.’

Titchfield Primary School has recieved a good Ofsted rating.

Students are able to speak maturely in groups about a number of different topics and they are taught, age appropriately, about what healthy relationships are. Teachers also show children the importance of diversity and what constitutes right and wrong.

The school’s safeguarding measures are effective and staff have received high quality teaching about the importance of safeguarding. The welfare team meets regularly to review support that may be required or in place for pupils and their families and staff understand what measure to take if they suspect that a child is in danger.

In the previous inspection in 2022, the report found that staff were not teaching the phonics programme as well as they could, but they have improved this.

The report added: ‘Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Staff have exceptionally high expectations of pupils’ conduct. Pupils follow the clearly defined rules set out in ‘The Titchfield Way’. They move quickly between activities in the classroom. This maximises time spent learning. Pupils feel safe in the knowledge that they can report any concerns they have. They know that the very rare cases of bullying are dealt with quickly and effectively by their teachers.