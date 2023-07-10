News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school

Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Titchfield Primary School given a good Ofsted rating in recent inspection

A primary school has received a ‘good’ rating by Ofsted after leaders have ‘rapidly improved’ since the previous inspection.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 10th Jul 2023, 13:38 BST- 2 min read
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 15:11 BST

Titchfield Primary School, in Southampton Road, impressed Ofsted inspectors at its review on May 23 and 24, with the inspection team saying that the school’s leaders insist on good behaviour and ensure all staff understand what is expected from each and every pupil.

The report said: ‘Pupils are happy and confident in this school. This is because of the highly positive relationships between staff and pupils. Pupils ‘strive for success’ in their learning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

‘From the time they join, they learn about the school values that include self motivation, resilience and independence.’

Titchfield Primary School has recieved a good Ofsted rating.Titchfield Primary School has recieved a good Ofsted rating.
Titchfield Primary School has recieved a good Ofsted rating.
Most Popular

Students are able to speak maturely in groups about a number of different topics and they are taught, age appropriately, about what healthy relationships are. Teachers also show children the importance of diversity and what constitutes right and wrong.

SEE ALSO: Hart Plain Infant School maintains good Ofsted rating

The school’s safeguarding measures are effective and staff have received high quality teaching about the importance of safeguarding. The welfare team meets regularly to review support that may be required or in place for pupils and their families and staff understand what measure to take if they suspect that a child is in danger.

In the previous inspection in 2022, the report found that staff were not teaching the phonics programme as well as they could, but they have improved this.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The report added: ‘Pupils’ behaviour is exemplary. Staff have exceptionally high expectations of pupils’ conduct. Pupils follow the clearly defined rules set out in ‘The Titchfield Way’. They move quickly between activities in the classroom. This maximises time spent learning. Pupils feel safe in the knowledge that they can report any concerns they have. They know that the very rare cases of bullying are dealt with quickly and effectively by their teachers.

‘Leaders have rapidly improved the provision for pupils’ reading since the last Ofsted inspection. Leaders have carefully selected a new phonics programme. They have ensured that it is taught effectively to children as soon as they join Reception. The books pupils read help them to practise the sounds and words that they have learned. Teachers quickly identify pupils who are not keeping up.’

To view the report, click here.

To visit the Ofsted website, click here.

Related topics:OfstedSchoolsPortsmouthHampshireStudents