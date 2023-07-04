The report outlined that ‘children form strong attachments with staff and this enables them to be confident learners’. The manager of the nursery wants children to learn about their feelings and strategies are put in place to ensure that this is possible and these are then shared with parents and staff. This is to help emotional development so that children are able to identify how they are feeling.

The inspection found that: ‘Babies enjoy listening to staff talking to them while they have their nappies changed, which promotes their communication skills. Older children are encouraged to identify how they are feeling, which supports their emotional development.

Woodberry Day Nursery and Pre-School has been given a good Ofsted rating.

‘Children learn to take appropriate risks under close supervision from staff. For example, they use metal hammers and screwdrivers to fix nails and screws into wood. Staff support them to use the tools safely and children gain an understanding of how to manage risks. Children also apply their own knowledge to resolve complications.’

The nursery does need to make some improvements to become the best it can be and the report said that staff needs to share ideas with parents so that they can continue to support children’s learning at home. The safeguarding measures are effective, the report says, and all staff have secure knowledge to understand what to do if concerns arise in the early education setting.

Staff do regular risk assessments and they make sure that all of the spaces accessible for children and babies are age appropriate to ensure they are all kept safe.

The report added: ‘Parents all report that their children are happy at the nursery. Staff communicate effectively with parents about their children's development.