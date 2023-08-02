Schools in Hampshire and Portsmouth: Hayling College receives good Ofsted rating in recent inspection
The Hayling College, which is located in Church Road, was inspected on June 14 and 15 and the outcome was a positive one.
The inspection found that the college is a place where young people feel safe and staff have high hopes for each person that attends the school.
The report said: “Hayling College is a tight-knit community. There are strong relationships across the school. Pupils usually feel safe in school. Pupils know that staff want the very best for them.
"Staff have high academic expectations of all pupils. Where teaching is of high quality, and behaviour is well managed, pupils learn well. However, this is not consistently
the case.
"Most pupils are kind and caring towards one another. They celebrate each other’s differences. However, some pupils treat others disrespectfully. When this happens, many pupils say that adults deal with it well."
Safeguarding measures are effective and there is a good culture of keeping young people safe. Members of staff are well trained and they understand their role in keeping pupils safe by getting involved in regular briefings to keep safeguarding information up to date.
The report added: "The relatively new headteacher and the talented group of governors have a clear and ambitious vision for the school. They are determined that pupils will be ‘happy, healthy, and high performing’, in accordance with the school’s motto. Leaders have made several changes. For example, they have recently appointed a number of staff who are experts in their fields. ”