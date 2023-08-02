The inspection found that the college is a place where young people feel safe and staff have high hopes for each person that attends the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “Hayling College is a tight-knit community. There are strong relationships across the school. Pupils usually feel safe in school. Pupils know that staff want the very best for them.

The Hayling College on Hayling Island has an Ofsted rating of good and the inspection was published on July 28, 2023.

"Staff have high academic expectations of all pupils. Where teaching is of high quality, and behaviour is well managed, pupils learn well. However, this is not consistently

the case.

"Most pupils are kind and caring towards one another. They celebrate each other’s differences. However, some pupils treat others disrespectfully. When this happens, many pupils say that adults deal with it well."

Safeguarding measures are effective and there is a good culture of keeping young people safe. Members of staff are well trained and they understand their role in keeping pupils safe by getting involved in regular briefings to keep safeguarding information up to date.