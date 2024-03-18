Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bay House School, located in Gomer Lane, Gosport, received a 'requires improvement' rating following its inspection which took place on November 29 and 30, 2022. The grading was a drop from its good rating which the school had maintained from 2014 and a recent monitoring inspection has found that there is progress being made within the setting.

The inspection was not graded but the published report said: "Since the previous inspection, there have been significant changes in the leadership at the school.

"The capacity of the senior leadership team has been extended with the development of four new positions and a restructure of the areas of responsibility that leaders have. This has added clarity around leaders’ roles and provided greater capacity to strengthen the areas of improvement identified at the previous inspection.

"Curriculum leaders have reviewed their plans to ensure that what is taught to pupils matches the ambition of the national curriculum. Leaders are now focused on making improvements to staff checks of pupils’ understanding. There are a range of appropriate assessment and feedback approaches in action across the school. As a result, many pupils can clearly explain what they are doing well and how they might further improve."

The inspection also found that leaders have also reviewed the teaching of personal, social, health and relationships education and religious education which is now being taught to all pupils at the school. As a result, students are able to benefit from a broader curriculum and there has been a focus on improving the behaviours and attitudes of pupils. The teachers have said that there is a clear difference as a result and the staff feel more supported by leadership, however there can be inconsistencies when dealing with poor behaviour. The report said that 'behaviour remains a challenge in some areas of the school' and there are a small number of pupils that are 'less satisfied with behaviour.'

“We will continue to address the areas of concern outlined in the full inspection.

“We are pleased with our progress but not complacent in our approach. This is a school with a very strong reputation.

“In recent years we have fallen below the very high standards set but are working relentlessly to return this wonderful school to its former glory."

The report added: "More work could be done to monitor the impact of staff training and approaches to support staff to consistently follow the school’s behaviour policy and manage behaviour that does not meet their shared expectations.

"Leaders are hopeful that upcoming changes to the school site to support pupil movement around the school and a reconfiguration of spaces will further reduce out-of-lesson incidents of behaviour that does not meet leaders’ expectations.