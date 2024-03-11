Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The report said: "New leadership has firmly put the school on a pathway to lift aspiration and standards for pupils. In a matter of weeks, the new headteacher has quickly identified where the school needs to improve so that pupils can receive the education they deserve.

"New governors have come on board with knowledge to support the improvements that are needed. Governors know they need to dig deeper into how well pupils are really learning the curriculum to ensure pupils develop the knowledge and skills they need."

Reading is a high priority within the primary school and teachers routinely check what the pupils have and have not learnt from the lessons in order to get an idea of what needs to be revisited in class. The inspection found that improvements are required in some areas including the way that reading is taught and teaching in key stage one is 'overly complex'.

The school has also welcomed a brand new headteacher who is already working to put measures in place to maintain the current rating of good in the schools next official graded inspection.

Izzy Lewis, headteacher, said: "I am very excited to join the amazing team here at St George's Beneficial and together we look forward to continuing to take this school on its journey. We are delighted that the Ofsted report noted the beaming pupils here at St George's and recognised that all who work here are thoughtful and kind and supportive.

"All schools strive to provide a safe place for pupils to work, learn and play and St George's does this well with the inspector noting that we provide a 'safe haven for pupils and gives them opportunities to explore how they can play a positive role in society. Pupils are proud to represent their school. They welcome all, no matter where somebody is from.

"Of course we have things to work on and we are currently seeing how we can develop our curriculum offer and which new systems we can introduce to better monitor data. This is a very exciting time for this school and all who work here are proud to be part of it."

There are some areas that need improving. The inspection found that the school needs to make improvements to the curriculum in regards to its design and content, and it is not as ambitious in some areas as it could be.

The report added: "Consistently applied routines ensure pupils can learn without distraction. Children in Nursery and Reception move around the setting independently and share and play cooperatively. Across the school, pupils are respectful and celebrate others for who they are."

