Baycroft School, located in Gosport Road, Fareham, has been described as a ‘special place’ where ‘strong relationships between staff and pupils help to encourage highly positive attitudes.’ The inspection took place on February 27 and 28, 2024 and it found that the staff invest a lot of time and energy into helping the students.

The report said: “There are high expectations for pupils’ learning. A well-designed curriculum is delivered effectively, which ensures that pupils receive a good quality of education. Importantly, pupils are prepared well for the future because of the knowledge and skills they learn.

“An infectious enthusiasm for learning is woven into the fabric of the school. The school has overhauled the curriculum since the last inspection. Pupils study a wide range of subjects as they move through the school.”

Baycroft School is a special needs secondary school and the report outlined that ‘staff make effective checks on pupils’ learning. This helps them to identify what pupils know and can do and what they need to learn next. Staff use this information well to organise suitable support.’ Marijke Miles, headteacher, said: “Our most important aim as a team of staff and governors is to ensure that children and their families love being part of our school as much as we do. The first couple of lines of the report are a resounding recognition of that ambition, and all the hard work and care which go into achieving it together.

“We're delighted to be a Good school - especially bearing in mind that the bar for that has raised considerably over time. And we're excited about the things we can now focus on developing for our students and community to be even more successful over the next 4-5 years.”

The inspection found that the safeguarding measures are effective and that there is a strong culture of keeping children safe in and out of the school.

Reading was highlighted as a priority at the school and the school has a range of books in order to expose students to different reading genres.