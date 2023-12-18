Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, Tom Coles, as well as local councillors Brian Madgwick, George Madgwick and Chris Dike visited the academy to talk to pupils about their environmental initiatives. They also opened the school’s brand new polytunnel as the local councillors helped Beacon View to secure funding. The polytunnel has been purchased using CIL Neighbourhood Funding and will add to the school’s Edible Kitchen Garden areas, which is being match-funded by Hampshire Garden Trust. This space will enable the project to continue in all weather conditions and will ensure the local community gardens are well stocked in the summer.

Sally Hodgson, Principal at Beacon View Primary Academy, said: “All of us at Beacon View Primary Academy were thrilled to welcome the Lord Mayor of Portsmouth as well as Brian, George and Chris to the school to show them our magnificent polytunnel and the excellent work pupils have done to make our school more eco-friendly.”

