Pupils at a primary school in Paulsgrove are over the moon after being awarded for their efforts to go green.

The pupils at the school have been presented the Eco-Schools Green Flag award which aims to acknowledge schools that work hard to deliver an eco-project following the Eco-Schools’ programme.

Beacon View Primary Academy has celebrated receiving an Eco-Schools Green Flag award. Pictured: Students litter picking

The areas the students have reviewed range from biodiversity within the school grounds to how pupils and staff travel to school, and their findings formed the basis of an action plan which they implemented during the course of the year.

Amongst the initiatives that pupils came up with were weekly litter picking sessions, schemes to reduce food and plastic waste as well as growing plants within the school grounds. Pupils also delivered assemblies to their peers about the importance of looking after the local environment.

Sally Hodgson, Principal at Beacon View Primary Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our pupils and staff who have worked so hard to achieve the Eco-Schools Green Flag award. It has been wonderful to see our pupil-led eco-committee implement a range of initiatives across the school to advance our green credentials, protect the localenvironment and inspire others to take care of the planet. Throughout the year, I have been so impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment our pupils have shown and this award is testament to that.”

The scheme gives students the opportunity to learn about the issues affecting the environment including climate change, biodiversity-loss and plastic pollution.