Schools in Hampshire: Beacon View Primary Academy awarded Eco-Schools Green Flag
Beacon View Primary Academy has been recognised for its efforts to be environmentally friendly with an international accreditation.
The pupils at the school have been presented the Eco-Schools Green Flag award which aims to acknowledge schools that work hard to deliver an eco-project following the Eco-Schools’ programme.
At Beacon View Primary Academy, pupils have formed a pupil-led eco-committee and they have also conducted an environmental review to identify areas for improvement.
The areas the students have reviewed range from biodiversity within the school grounds to how pupils and staff travel to school, and their findings formed the basis of an action plan which they implemented during the course of the year.
Amongst the initiatives that pupils came up with were weekly litter picking sessions, schemes to reduce food and plastic waste as well as growing plants within the school grounds. Pupils also delivered assemblies to their peers about the importance of looking after the local environment.
Sally Hodgson, Principal at Beacon View Primary Academy, said: “Congratulations to all our pupils and staff who have worked so hard to achieve the Eco-Schools Green Flag award. It has been wonderful to see our pupil-led eco-committee implement a range of initiatives across the school to advance our green credentials, protect the localenvironment and inspire others to take care of the planet. Throughout the year, I have been so impressed by the enthusiasm and commitment our pupils have shown and this award is testament to that.”
In order to receive the award, there are a number of steps that a school needs to follow including coming up with action plans to demonstrate the ways to protect the environment.
The scheme gives students the opportunity to learn about the issues affecting the environment including climate change, biodiversity-loss and plastic pollution.
Adam Flint, Eco-Schools England Manager, said: “The Eco-Schools Green Flag award is an internationally recognised symbol of high environmental standards. The pupils and school staff who have earned the award deserve immense credit for their hard work, determination and creativity. Their passion for protecting our planet is an inspiration to us all.”