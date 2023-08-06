The inspection took place on June 13 and 14 and despite receiving a ‘requires improvement’ rating, the inspectors acknowledged the hard work that is being done to get the school back on the right track.

The report said: “The actions taken by leaders since the last inspection have had a positive impact on pupils’ experiences.

Riders Infant School has received a 'requires improvement' rating in its most recent Ofsted inspection.

"The school is improving. Leaders are ambitious for pupils’ achievement, and in some areas, such as early reading, pupils achieve well. However, in other areas, the quality of education is still not good enough. Pupils do not achieve as well as they could because the curriculum is not being delivered consistently well.

"Leaders have overhauled the school curriculum. Since the last inspection they have worked hard to identify the specific knowledge that pupils should learn. Leaders have organised this knowledge so that it builds up gradually and ensures that pupils revisit key content as they go through the school.”

The safeguarding training is ‘comprehensive’ and ongoing, meaning that staff are ‘empowered’ to spot signs of risk.

The report outlines that children in early years get off to a good start and there is a ‘carefully designed’ curriculum that meets all of their needs, however the support for pupils with SEND is ‘inconsistent’.

The inspection found that the workload is too much for staff which means they cannot make all of the changes intended.

The report added: “Leaders are still developing the way in which the curriculum is taught. Consequently, teachers are not always making best use of activities and resources to help pupils connect new learning to what they already know.

"Encouragingly, there are strengths in the curriculum for early reading and mathematics. Leaders have introduced a new phonics programme. Regular assessment precisely identifies any gaps in pupils’ knowledge.”