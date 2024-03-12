Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peel Common Infant School and Nursery Unit, located in The Drive, Gosport, has maintained its good Ofsted result following its recent inspection which took place on February 1, 2024. The ungraded inspection found that the 'pupils appreciate the schools’ kind and caring staff' and 'most parents and carers acknowledge the work of the school'. The report said: "The school offers extra-curricular activities such as dance, gymnastics and sports which pupils enjoy attending. While enrichment activities are quite limited, pupils love visits to museums and the farm.

"This includes pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) who are supported to achieve success.

"The school has prioritised reading. Pupils view reading as important, and they make regular use of the well-stocked library. The school’s phonics programme is becoming well established. From nursery, children start to learn simple sounds. This sets them up well to become confident readers. Staff teach the phonics programme consistently well. Pupils’ achievement in reading has improved, with older pupils becoming increasingly fluent readers.

"Almost all pupils have positive attitudes to learning. Very occasionally, pupils may lack focus during lessons."

The inspection found that some improvements are needed to improve and part of this involves making progress with the personal development currciculum which 'has not fully recovered following the pandemic.' The report said that 'pupils undertake activities without the exact knowledge, skills and vocabulary having been identified. This means that pupils do not learn and achieve as well as they should in some subjects.' The report added: "Staff work as a cohesive team. They are committed to the school and its pupils. Staff feel that leaders are mindful of their workload and well-being. Leaders, including governors would like to provide a higher quality education than is currently the case. The governing body has limited capacity because it has struggled to recruit more members. Despite this, governors understand the school’s priorities and support leaders to address these. The school is also regularly supported by the local authority."