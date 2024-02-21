Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In a letter sent to staff members at Bay House School and Brune Park School, it said: "The trust is looking to restructure in order to achieve financial sustainability. We need to ensure we have effective deployment of teaching colleagues and appropriate leadership structures that meet the needs of the schools in order to enable success for all.

"We fully recognise this is a difficult time for all of us and aim to support those affected in the best way we can. Please do reach out as needed."

As part of the restructure, there will be the 'potential reduction in the number of secondary teachers' as well as a review into the leadership team with a view to reduce the number of positions. The pay policy is going to be reviewed to align with the national scales for teachers and leaders.

Geoff Walls, GFM Interim CEO, said: “We have taken the tough but necessary decision to restructure staff to achieve financial sustainability. “We understand this is a very challenging time for staff. We thank them for their continued commitment and dedication to their profession. “We will continue to work with the unions to support our staff through this process.”