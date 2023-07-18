Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Denmead Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in recent inspection
Denmead Infant School, located in Hambledon Road, had an Ofsted inspection on May 23 and 24 and the report outlined that pupils are well looked after.
Leaders have designed a well-sequenced curriculum which maps out the key knowledge, skills and vocabulary that children need to learn and they also ensure that the curriculum builds on prior knowledge.
The report said: “Pupils say that ‘every day is a learning adventure’ at Denmead Infant School. Pupils feel happy and safe and are well looked after. This is seen around the school through the warm and positive relationships with adults. Pupils know the school rules of ‘kind hands, feet and mouths’ and, as a result, say that everyone is kind at this school.
"Pupils say that everyone is welcome here. Staff celebrate the values and learning behaviours in assemblies, so all pupils can clearly understand them. Leaders have high expectations of behaviour. This is seen in the excellent conduct around the school and in lessons. Pupils demonstrate highly motivated learning behaviours in the classroom. From Reception class, children are able to work well independently or to collaborate in small groups.”
The inspection outlined that there are some improvements that need to be made and it said: “Pupils have not yet made links in their learning to the subject they are learning about. As a result, knowledge is not remembered over time and children are unable to draw on information when asked.”
The report added: “Leaders have designed a well-sequenced curriculum. The curriculum clearly maps out the knowledge, skills and vocabulary children are to learn. Leaders have ensured that the curriculum builds on prior knowledge and allows pupils to revisit key aspects of their learning. Teachers are well supported by subject leaders, who have set out clear expectations of curriculum delivery.”
The safeguarding measures are effective and the staff understand how to identify the correct ways to report any concerns they have over the safety of pupils.
Leaders ensure that records are up to date and staff all have regular training.