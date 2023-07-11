Noah’s Ark Pre-school, in Forton Road, has been described as a safe place where children are thriving and have access to a ‘wealth of opportunities’ following an inspection which took place on June 8 and it has managed to improve its rating from ‘good’ to ‘outstanding’.

The report said: ‘The children are immensely happy and secure in this environment. They are curious learners who enjoy challenging themselves. For example, they bring in recycling from home, with the inspiration to create something highly impressive.

‘Children have a wealth of opportunities that support their interests. Each activity is thoroughly planned to stimulate children's inquisitive nature. They are curious about the world around them, bringing their fantastic imaginations into their play.

Noah's Ark Pre-school has been rated outstanding in its most recent Ofsted.

‘They use their exceptional language skills to explain what is happening. Staff encourage this by responding and extending their creative skills.

‘The manager has high expectations of all the children. Her ambitious curriculum allows for all children to succeed in their learning. The children's behaviour is impeccable. They play together and support each

other. They resolve conflict without the need of adult assistance. For example, they work together to count how many pieces of fruit they need for everyone. They then take it in turns to pass the plate around and take a piece of fruit.’

The report added: ‘There are communal areas for parents to support their needs. For example, outside the front of the pre-school there is a small courtyard where parents can access healthy food, second-hand clothes and

books. Parents receive constant updates on their children's development through an online learning journal.’

The pre-school’s knowledge on safeguarding is ‘exceptional’ and there is a strong culture of this throughout with staff members being trained to understand and identify different safeguarding issues such as radicalisation and

county lines.

