The report said: “Leaders encourage all pupils to make ‘a flying start’ to their school life. Underpinning this ambition, leaders are very keen for all pupils to understand and embed the school’s key values. Leaders want all pupils to grow up being ‘polite and respectful’, providing others with ‘nurture and care’ and giving ‘effort from within’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pupils say they feel safe and their parents agree. They learn about democracy and why it is important to accept, at times, when decisions might not go their way.

Grange Infant School has received a good Ofsted rating in recent inspection. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“All members of staff and the governing body want every pupil to achieve their best. As a result, leaders have rightly prioritised the importance of every pupil learning to read. “Leaders have worked hard to make sure that pupils learn to read effectively. Teachers’ regular checks on pupils’ reading mean that most pupils learn the right things at the right time.”

SEE ALSO: Swanmore College remains to be a good school following Ofsted

The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a robust culture in place to ensure that children are not in harm’s way and staff members have a strong knowledge of who to get in contact with if staff suspect that there might be a problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “Leaders have instilled a positive approach to behaviour. The atmosphere in school is calm and conducive to learning. Any unkind words or actions by pupils are rare and staff members deal with any issues appropriately.