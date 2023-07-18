Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Grange Infant School in Gosport recognised as good school in recent Ofsted report
Grange Infant School, located in Franklin Road, Gosport, had an Ofsted inspection on May 23 and 24 and the report found that the school continues to be operating at a good standard.
The report said: “Leaders encourage all pupils to make ‘a flying start’ to their school life. Underpinning this ambition, leaders are very keen for all pupils to understand and embed the school’s key values. Leaders want all pupils to grow up being ‘polite and respectful’, providing others with ‘nurture and care’ and giving ‘effort from within’.
“Pupils say they feel safe and their parents agree. They learn about democracy and why it is important to accept, at times, when decisions might not go their way.
“All members of staff and the governing body want every pupil to achieve their best. As a result, leaders have rightly prioritised the importance of every pupil learning to read. “Leaders have worked hard to make sure that pupils learn to read effectively. Teachers’ regular checks on pupils’ reading mean that most pupils learn the right things at the right time.”
The report outlines that some improvements need to be made to ensure that children are able to read well and the inspection found that ‘some pupils who are struggling to learn to read do not catch up as quickly as they could’ and the ‘support they get is not consistently effective across all classes.’
The safeguarding measures are effective and there is a robust culture in place to ensure that children are not in harm’s way and staff members have a strong knowledge of who to get in contact with if staff suspect that there might be a problem.
The report added: “Leaders have instilled a positive approach to behaviour. The atmosphere in school is calm and conducive to learning. Any unkind words or actions by pupils are rare and staff members deal with any issues appropriately.
"Leaders offer a range of clubs to support pupils’ wider development. Educationally based trips and the range of visitors to the school are well considered.”