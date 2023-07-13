The inspection took place on May 24 and 25 and it found that ‘personal development’ is a strength within the school.

The report outlined that the leaders are ‘determined’ to provide all children with a ‘well-rounded’ experience at the school and they have introduced an ambitious curriculum to ensure that children succeed.

The inspection found: ‘Pupils enjoy coming to this friendly and happy school. Leaders have high expectations of behaviour. Most pupils and parents appreciate how well behaviour is managed.

‘Pupils’ behaviour in lessons and around the site is excellent. Leaders deal with bullying very well. Pupils have a range of adults in school they trust to help them if necessary. ‘Consequently, pupils feel safe in school.’

The safeguarding measures at the school are effective and it is a priority for staff members. There is strong leadership and the partnership with governors means that staff can recognise when a child may be in danger.

The report added: ‘Leaders have put in place a broad and inclusive curriculum. They have taken effective action to increase the proportion of pupils studying languages, and thus the English Baccalaureate.

‘Pupils with SEND achieve well. Leaders provide helpful guidance to staff about how to support them. Teachers adapt the curriculum effectively for pupils with additional needs,

and this enables all pupils to learn alongside each other successfully. SEND and pastoral staff work closely together to ensure the approach to supporting pupils is individually

