Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: ‘The overall attainment of pupils is high and, in some cases, very high, with the very large majority of pupils achieving expected or higher levels in standardised tests for both English and mathematics.

Kingscourt Private School and Nursery Report has shown that the school is working at an excellent level.

‘Pupils are excellent communicators. They are articulate and express themselves clearly using a highly developed range of vocabulary and appropriate subject-specific language. They are extremely confident when talking both to each other and to adults. These high-level outcomes are a result of the school’s family atmosphere and its ethos of valuing what pupils have to say.’

The Waterlooville-based school is part of the Cognita global family which is a group of over 80 private schools across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The report added: ‘The school’s leadership and governance have ensured pupil safety has the highest priority.This fulfils the school’s aim to create an environment where children feel safe and secure, to ensure they thrive in the opportunities provided.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad