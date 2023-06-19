Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Kingscourt School in Waterlooville bags 'excellent' rating in recent inspection
Kingscourt Private School and Nursery, located in Five Heads Road, is an indepent school for children aged between two years and nine months and 11 years old.
The Independent Schools Inspectorate determined that Kingscourt School is ‘excellent’ in both areas, which is the highest possible result an independent school can achieve.
The report said: ‘The overall attainment of pupils is high and, in some cases, very high, with the very large majority of pupils achieving expected or higher levels in standardised tests for both English and mathematics.
‘Pupils are excellent communicators. They are articulate and express themselves clearly using a highly developed range of vocabulary and appropriate subject-specific language. They are extremely confident when talking both to each other and to adults. These high-level outcomes are a result of the school’s family atmosphere and its ethos of valuing what pupils have to say.’
The Waterlooville-based school is part of the Cognita global family which is a group of over 80 private schools across Europe, Latin America and Asia.
The report added: ‘The school’s leadership and governance have ensured pupil safety has the highest priority.This fulfils the school’s aim to create an environment where children feel safe and secure, to ensure they thrive in the opportunities provided.’
Kerrie Daunter, headteacher, said: ‘We are delighted that the inspectors found the essence of everything we know and love about Kingscourt. This report is a credit to the whole school community, and it sums us up beautifully.’