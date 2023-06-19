News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth and Hampshire: Kingscourt School in Waterlooville bags 'excellent' rating in recent inspection

This private school in Waterlooville has obtained an ‘excellent’ outcome from its most recent independent inspection.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 19th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 11:27 BST

Kingscourt Private School and Nursery, located in Five Heads Road, is an indepent school for children aged between two years and nine months and 11 years old.

The Independent Schools Inspectorate determined that Kingscourt School is ‘excellent’ in both areas, which is the highest possible result an independent school can achieve.

The report said: ‘The overall attainment of pupils is high and, in some cases, very high, with the very large majority of pupils achieving expected or higher levels in standardised tests for both English and mathematics.

Kingscourt Private School and Nursery Report has shown that the school is working at an excellent level.
‘Pupils are excellent communicators. They are articulate and express themselves clearly using a highly developed range of vocabulary and appropriate subject-specific language. They are extremely confident when talking both to each other and to adults. These high-level outcomes are a result of the school’s family atmosphere and its ethos of valuing what pupils have to say.’

SEE ALSO: 22 Ofsted ratings for secondary schools in Portsmouth, Fareham, Waterlooville and Purbrook

The Waterlooville-based school is part of the Cognita global family which is a group of over 80 private schools across Europe, Latin America and Asia.

The report added: ‘The school’s leadership and governance have ensured pupil safety has the highest priority.This fulfils the school’s aim to create an environment where children feel safe and secure, to ensure they thrive in the opportunities provided.’

Kerrie Daunter, headteacher, said: ‘We are delighted that the inspectors found the essence of everything we know and love about Kingscourt. This report is a credit to the whole school community, and it sums us up beautifully.’

