The independent school, which looks after young people with additional needs, and their families, initially received an inadequate Ofsted rating in October 2022 – but inspectors found that in the June inspection the school ‘meets all of the independent school standards that were checked’.

The inspection said: ‘In the school’s action plan, which was evaluated in February 2023, leaders indicated that the designated safeguarding lead (DSL) and the team of deputy DSLs had completed the appropriate training.

Releasing Potential has improved after its previous Ofsted rating.

‘Leaders monitor pupils’ safety and welfare closely. They follow up on concerns appropriately and keep suitable records of any actions taken. Leaders have taken the necessary steps to minimise access to confidential safeguarding information.

‘Leaders and trustees have responded to the findings of the previous inspection carefully but with urgency. The steps outlined in the school’s post-inspection action plan have

been implemented in full.

‘The school has strengthened its model of governance by appointing three new members to the board of trustees.’

