Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The EduCCate Global Bronze Award makes the school a centre of excellence for sustainability and climate literacy. Five members of staff have completed training equipping them with further skills and knowledge to apply through the curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school is also trying to increase the climate literacy and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured: The prep school eco team celebrate their Eco-Schools Green Flag Award

SEE ALSO: This is how much it costs to live in halls of residence in Portsmouth

Assistant Head at the prep school, Mrs Ruth Irvine-Capel, said: “Not content with resting on our laurels, this year’s eco teams have already started to plan for the year ahead, led enthusiastically by Eco-Prefects Keira at the senior school and Eliza at the prep school. Our annual audit of our environmental impact is currently underway and there are plans for an exciting geography eco day after half term."

The Eco-Schools Green Flag Award has been renewed for another year and the Eco-Schools team praised the school commenting ‘curriculum link examples are imaginative,

practical and fun, making environmental education accessible.

Pictured: Staff who have completed training as part of the EduCCate Global Bronze Award and two senior school Eco Prefects

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of Finance and Operations at Portsmouth High School, Mr Ben Roberts, said: “All lightbulbs are being switched to energy-efficient LEDs and the replacement of single pane windows with modern double glazed units is happening now in the senior mathematics and ICT classrooms.”