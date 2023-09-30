News you can trust since 1877
Schools in Portsmouth: Portsmouth High School GDST wins the EduCCate Global Bronze Award and the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award

Portsmouth High School GDST is over the moon after winning two sustainability awards.
By Sophie Lewis
Published 30th Sep 2023, 15:31 BST- 2 min read
Portsmouth High School GDST has taken home the EduCCate Global Bronze Award and the Eco-Schools Green Flag Award.

The EduCCate Global Bronze Award makes the school a centre of excellence for sustainability and climate literacy. Five members of staff have completed training equipping them with further skills and knowledge to apply through the curriculum.

The school is also trying to increase the climate literacy and mitigate the impacts of climate change.

Pictured: The prep school eco team celebrate their Eco-Schools Green Flag AwardPictured: The prep school eco team celebrate their Eco-Schools Green Flag Award
Pictured: The prep school eco team celebrate their Eco-Schools Green Flag Award
Assistant Head at the prep school, Mrs Ruth Irvine-Capel, said: “Not content with resting on our laurels, this year’s eco teams have already started to plan for the year ahead, led enthusiastically by Eco-Prefects Keira at the senior school and Eliza at the prep school. Our annual audit of our environmental impact is currently underway and there are plans for an exciting geography eco day after half term."

The Eco-Schools Green Flag Award has been renewed for another year and the Eco-Schools team praised the school commenting ‘curriculum link examples are imaginative,

practical and fun, making environmental education accessible.

Pictured: Staff who have completed training as part of the EduCCate Global Bronze Award and two senior school Eco PrefectsPictured: Staff who have completed training as part of the EduCCate Global Bronze Award and two senior school Eco Prefects
Pictured: Staff who have completed training as part of the EduCCate Global Bronze Award and two senior school Eco Prefects
Director of Finance and Operations at Portsmouth High School, Mr Ben Roberts, said: “All lightbulbs are being switched to energy-efficient LEDs and the replacement of single pane windows with modern double glazed units is happening now in the senior mathematics and ICT classrooms.”

Eco-prefect, Keira, said: “It is a privilege to be part of such an enthusiastic team. Sustainability is a strong area of focus for both staff and pupils at Portsmouth High School and it is great to be spearheading such an important cause."

