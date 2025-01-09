Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Portsmouth scientist aboard a Royal Navy icebreaker is uncovering the damage plastic waste is having on Antarctica.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of efforts to preserve one of the world’s most unique and fragile environments, critical work has been carried out by researchers from the University of Portsmouth aboard polar research vessel HMS Protector.

Dr Keiron Roberts, a senior lecturer in sustainability and the built environment, and a member of the Revolution Plastics Institute used a drone to survey the Antarctic coastline, pinpointing areas where litter has washed ashore, but also took water samples and marine sediments to measure the human impact – especially through tourism – on the frozen continent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same time, pollen samples from the air and from mosses were being collected by Dr Adele Julier, a senior lecturer and palaeoecologist, to look at climate and weather changes across Antarctica.

Dr Keiron Roberts | via University of Portsmouth

The research comes at an important time, showing that plastic is infiltrating a previously unspoiled environment as progress is made on a global treaty to end plastic pollution. The United Nations estimates that more than eight million metric tonnes of plastic enter the planet’s oceans every year, posing a severe threat to global ecosystems.

The two scientists will now analyse the results of their studies at their laboratories in Portsmouth.

Dr Roberts said: “Coming from a navy family, being on board HMS Protector has been a bucket-list experience. The crew’s support has been incredible, and this time among them is something I’ll treasure forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Without the crew of HMS Protector this valuable data would not be possible to collect. With their help we are now building up an evidence base of the impacts that humans are having in the region, particularly microplastics, and hope to continue this work with them moving forward.”

Dr Julier added: “Setting pollen slides around the ship and counting pollen every day at a microscope in the warfare room has been a surreal and fascinating experience.

“The crew have all been so welcoming and friendly, and have put up admirably with me getting way too excited about finding moss.”

Plymouth-based Protector, with her distinctive red and white paint scheme, completed the first phase of her annual Antarctic deployment (known as Operation Austral), having also carried out inspections of fishing vessels as part of work under the Commission for the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources (CCAMLR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CCAMLR is part of the Antarctic Treaty System, a multinational effort to preserve the continent – aimed at preserving marine life.

Protector was deployed throughout the Christmas period, having sailed from Talcahuano in Chile, sailing 1,400 nautical miles through the Patagonian Canals, crossing Drake Passage, before carrying out survey operations in Yankee Harbour on Greenwich Island to update charts for the UK Hydrographic Office.

Greenwich is one of the South Shetland Islands in Drake Passage, between the foot of South America and the Antarctic Peninsula.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Accompanied by native colonies of gentoo penguins and seals, Protector surveyed Yankee Harbour before the crew landed ashore – seeing up close the wildlife that they are working to protect.

The ship also surveyed the coastline at the British Antarctic Survey base at Rothera, located on Adelaide Island to the west of the Antarctic Peninsula, before delivering 140 tonnes of aviation fuel for the research station’s fleet of five aircraft, which are specially adapted for flying in the extreme Antarctic climate.

The ship spent Christmas Day in Rothera with sailors taking part in the base’s Park Run alongside those stationed there. Protector also visited the Peruvian (Machu Picchu) and Brazilian (Commandante Ferraz) bases on King George Island.

Protector’s journey also took her through the rugged Lemaire Channel, with its steep cliffs and iceberg-filled passage which is seven miles long and just 600 metres at its narrowest point. Sailors saw humpback whales, orcas, chinstrap penguins, gentoo penguins, seals, sea lions and an array of Antarctic birds during their voyage .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Protector is now headed for Punta Arenas at the southern tip of Chile for a rotation of some of her crew with colleagues from back in the UK as she prepares for the next phase of her Antarctic deployment.