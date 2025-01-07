Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Efforts to restore an historic warship once captained by King Charles are being held up amid “ambiguity” over its ownership.

Momentum has been growing to save Cold War minesweeper HMS Bronington, which has sat partially submerged in Merseyside Docks since 2016.

The Bronington Trust has been locked in a battle to save the “last of the wooden walls” ship for nearly five years. In that time they have raised over £17,000 from fundraising and secured charitable status.

But while progress is being made, obstacles remain before a dramatic resurrection of the ship that was captained by the then Prince Charles in 1976 can be celebrated. The question over ownership - which has been a long-standing debate - continues to be a recurring theme in efforts to save Bronington.

The trust told The News heritage fundraising is “exceptionally challenging” with “ever increasing competition for funds”. This has led them to break down the action plan it has developed for the ship into smaller elements, which they believe is more likely to appeal to potential funders and a future long term berth - ideally in Portsmouth.

The volunteers have developed an initial all-options appraisal phase once the ship is salvaged and removed from the dock at Birkenhead. This will range from whole ship restoration to saving just key elements of the ship such as the main superstructure housing the Bridge, Bridge Wings, Operations Room, and Wheelhouse.

Meanwhile, industrial partners, training bodies, local government and youth groups have all expressed their interest in supporting the project. Letters of support have recently been received from the Sea Cadets chief executive officer Martin Coles, Royal Naval Association general secretary Bill Oliphant, Ton Class Association president Rear Admiral John Lippiett and Merseyside Museums.

In addition, Dan Snow, the British historian and TV presenter, is a keen supporter of the project and has voluntarily filmed extracts for a documentary that highlights the historical significance of the National Historic Ships UK registered HMS Bronington.

To aid vessel rescue, the Birkenhead based Cammell Laird Shipbuilding Company has provided the free services of a naval architect to develop a slipway landing feasibility study saving the trust thousands of pounds. In addition, expert salvage guidance has been sought, and pending the availability of rescue funding, plans are in place to salvage and have slipway land for HMS Bronington.

Mike McBride, of the trust, said: “The trust is currently being assisted by the Merseyside port authority and a shipping law firm to establish who owns the abandoned HMS Bronington with a view to future ownership by the trust. When ownership ambiguity of the vessel is resolved the options appraisal funding application will be submitted.

“At the end of this detailed options appraisal the trust will have real cost clarity for the various options and this will be a key factor in selecting the preferred option whatever that will be. As a charity, the HMS Bronington Trust remains fully committed to telling the story of HMS Bronington and her crews and Royal connections, as well as the broader Ton Class story and this heritage commitment will be at the heart of the decision for the future of the ship.

“Public funding to restore HMS Bronington continues to grow along with generous donations from RNA units, Ton Class Association and the Village of Bronington. This has funded a discounted underwater structure survey of the vessel's hull by marine specialists (Briggs Marine) and the employment of professional fundraising consultants.

“Please support the trust as we seek essential funding to restore this iconic Royal Navy warship.”

To donate go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-restore-hms-bronington