From 5-7pm on June 16, Level 4 Creative Enterprise Diploma students at South Downs College will be showcasing their products to the public.

The Art Market will have 22 stalls with a range of products from t-shirts, Illustrations, candles, adult colouring books, stationary books, lamps, earrings, clothing, tote bags, upcycled plant pots and much more, all created by local students during the past eight months.

Some of the college students with their work.

Due to Covid, these students have not completed a course before in the conventional way, so they are determined to end this course in style by hosting the event.