Hampshire schools are being urged to sign up to a new free outdoor programme, called ‘Our River, Our Water’, which has been launched through a partnership between Southern Water, South East Rivers Trust and Wessex Rivers Trust.

The programme will be offered to schools across Hampshire and the programme will help children understand the importance of saving water.

The sessions will explore how the water in the south east is water-stressed meaning that the demand for water can sometimes exceed the amount of water available to residents.

An aerial view of Portsmouth. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Hester Liakos, CEO of the South East Rivers Trust, said: ‘We are delighted to work with Southern Water to deliver ‘Our River, Our Water’. Our experienced educators are looking forward to helping pupils investigate river habitats and inspiring them to understand and prevent low water flows in rivers, which impacts both wildlife and humans.’

Classes will take part in a number of outdoor activities including river dipping which is linked to key stage one and two learning modules, as well as other river education sessions.

Justine Lewis, a water efficiency officer at Southern Water, said: ‘Southern Water is excited about launching this new and exciting school education programme with the Rivers Trusts within our operational areas.

