Southsea school to transform outdoor area into a green haven after raising more than £11,000

Students at Cumberland Infant School in Southsea have raised enough money for their rewilding project

Work to transform the grounds of Cumberland Infant School into a sustainable outdoor space is under way after it smashed its cash target to reach a total of £11,710.

The money will pay for wild spaces around the school where the children can look after plants, grow fruit and vegetables, and learn about the insects, birds and other animals that the green areas will attract.

Becky Herbert, the school’s headteacher, said: 'We were so pleased to reach our fundraising target because it’s about getting the children involved so they understand, love and respect nature.

‘At Cumberland we really want to immerse our children in nature and wildlife. We’re really trying to promote the children to engage in learning outside, whatever the weather.

‘What we want is curious children who want to explore and investigate all nature in our grounds.’

On top of their own crowdfunding the project was given a £1,000 from Portsmouth City Council's community infrastructure levy (CIL) transformation fund.

The council’s city development boss, Councillor Hugh Mason, said: ‘I am delighted that the CIL transformation fund is benefiting local projects such as the Cumberland Infant School's wilding project.

‘With a new year and new start, we want to remind local organisations that funding support through the CIL transformation fund is available for great ideas that benefit our communities in Portsmouth.

‘Projects that can qualify include buying new equipment for a community group, building and open space improvements to existing community spaces, public art, street furniture and safety infrastructure like zebra crossings.’

CIL money come from developers who are undertaking new building projects in their area. Under the transformation fund community projects can raise more money by crowdfunding to receive match funding from the CIL fund for half of their project, up to the value of £5,000. Portsmouth council launched its CIL crowdfunder scheme last year and has received several applications from community fundraisers.

For more information about the CIL transformation fund visit portsmouth.gov.uk/cil-transformation-fund.

