A Portsmouth primary school has been rated good by Ofsted for the second successive time with pupils "thriving" in the environment.

St Paul's Catholic Primary School in Paulsgrove received the good rating in an Ofsted report published on Tuesday, January 16. The school, which is maintained by Portsmouth City Council, is said to help pupils' "value the diverse school community' and be 'curious to learn about each other's different backgrounds'.

The report further states that: "Pupils talk about the school being 'a family' where everyone is accepted. Pupils respond positively to the school's high ambitions. They work hard in lessons and respond with determination when they find learning tricky. The staff know pupils well. Pupils thrive in the school’s open culture, where they find staff are always approachable."

For headteacher, Zoe Killick, the rating is a reflection of the work that has been put in by everyone involved. She said: "The leadership team are truly delighted that the hard work, dedication and commitment undertaken by all the St Paul's staff, children and community has been recognised. The report highlights the many elements of effective provision at our school and nursery and most importantly the children who are happy and proud to be part of this school. We are particularly pleased that Ofsted recognised the journey of improvements made at St Paul's since Covid-19, and we would like to thank the parents and carers who have supported the school during this time and continue to do so."