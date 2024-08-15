Students turned out at St Vincent College in Gosport to find out whether the past two years of hard work has paid off – and the atmosphere was phenomenal. It was smiles all round as youngsters and their families collected envelopes containing their results.

The school is delighted that delighted that 42.9 per cent of all students achieved A* to C grades in three or more subjects with 27.1 per cent achieving A* to B grades. Andy Grant, executive principal, said: “I’m delighted for the students who have worked so hard and seen that pay off. Here at St Vincent we have the commitment to support students so that they are ready to achieve what they want in life and we are dedicated to ensuring that they do the very best that they can.