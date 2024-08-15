Students turned out at St Vincent College in Gosport to find out whether the past two years of hard work has paid off – and the atmosphere was phenomenal. It was smiles all round as youngsters and their families collected envelopes containing their results.
The school is delighted that delighted that 42.9 per cent of all students achieved A* to C grades in three or more subjects with 27.1 per cent achieving A* to B grades. Andy Grant, executive principal, said: “I’m delighted for the students who have worked so hard and seen that pay off. Here at St Vincent we have the commitment to support students so that they are ready to achieve what they want in life and we are dedicated to ensuring that they do the very best that they can.
“As always, we are delighted with the performance of all our students and they can be proud of what they have accomplished.”
Here are 12 pictures of students at St Vincent College receiving their A-level results:
1. St Vincent College A-level Results
Students found out their A Level results this morning at St Vincent College as they prepare for their next steps in education. Pictured - Mum Susan Shaw collection her Access Diploma along with daughter Millie, 17 collecting her A Level Results. Both headed to Portsmouth University to study Social Work and Child and Youth Studies with Criminology respecively. Also pictured Millies younger sisters. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
2. St Vincent College A-level Results
Students found out their A Level results this morning at St Vincent College as they prepare for their next steps in education. Pictured - Kiera, 18 heading into work and Mia, 18 taking a gap year with daughter Gabriella, 4 months. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
3. St Vincent College A-level Results
Students found out their A Level results this morning at St Vincent College as they prepare for their next steps in education. Pictured - Holly, 19 and Ben, 19 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
4. St Vincent College A-level Results
Students found out their A Level results this morning at St Vincent College as they prepare for their next steps in education. Pictured - Josh, 18 and Jack, 18 Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute
