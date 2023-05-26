Teach Portsmouth, a Portsmouth City Council service which promotes teacher training and job opportunities in education, held a recruitment fair which brought together schools, colleges, training providers and charities under one roof at Portsmouth Guildhall.

Cllr Suzy Horton, cabinet member for children, families and education at the council said: ‘Schools and colleges need the right professionals to support children and young people in and out of the classroom. When the right support is given, it enables them to focus on their education, increasing their aspirations and employment prospects in later life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The event was a good opportunity for people to learn about their options in a school or college by showcasing the breadth of opportunities available in Portsmouth. I hope the fair acted as a springboard to a new career for those who attended. At the event, people were able to watch short presentations inside the Opportunities Room. Topics included: how to become a teaching assistant, apprenticeships in schools, flexible employment and more.

(Left to right) Natalie Sheppard, Cllr Suzy Horton and Mike Stoneman (deputy director, children, families and education) at the Teach Portsmouth recruitment fair at Portsmouth Guildhall, May 22, 2023

The Thinking Schools Academy Trust, the main sponsor of the event, promoted a range of opportunities, including support and central service vacancies at their schools and academies across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Natalie Sheppard, director of education at Thinking Schools Academy Trust said: ‘It was fantastic to be among partners at the event that shared a vision on making Portsmouth a city where people want to live, learn and work. Working in a school is hugely rewarding, as you help to inspire the next generation to excel in their learning.

‘I spoke with a number of attendees and learned about their interests and how we can assist them in finding employment. Over 60 individuals have signed up for our taster sessions at our academies in Portsmouth, and I am confident that these events will produce many more success stories.’

Teach Portsmouth launched their taster sessions at the event after a successful trial recruited two people for local schools. Five multi-academy trusts and schools signed up to the scheme.

Taster sessions normally last no more than a few hours with each school supervising those who attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad