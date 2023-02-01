Noah Harrison, 11. Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-36)

Parents, children, teachers and and more gathered in Guildhall Square funding in schools and better wages for teachers. Rowena Hammal, a teacher, said: 'It’s been a fantastic atmosphere, very friendly, but also, I think there has been an element of sadness.'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Signs were held high with pride as the crowd readied themselves for the speakers. Many passers-by took a second to understand the situation with some joining the already large crowd.

Striking teachers at the National Education Union rally in Guildhall Square, Portsmouth Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 010223-04)

Meeting at midday, the crowd was met with speeches halfway up the steps outside the Guildhall from members who helped organise the strike, and others were also invited up to talk if they wanted to. The mood was joyful but there was a certain feeling of anxiety around.

The speeches were mainly about the state of schools with Helen Reeder, NEU executive member and primary school teacher at Medina Primary school, saying there is ‘a lack of resources and a lack of funding.'

The feeling around was one of unity and solidarity as people began the march down Guildhall Walk and back to Cascades Fountain on Commercial Road whilst car horns echoed in support of the teachers and people walking by clapped. Stopping at Cascades Fountain the group of protestors could be heard chanting 'What do we want, fair pay, when do we want it, now'. The vibrant signs then filled the space around the fountain as the chants continued before a short walk back to Guildhall Square.

The crowds were banded together as Holly Jude Gray, a civil servant, said: 'On one hand, we are all going, why are we here and why should we have to do it, but there is a pride in the fact that we are all together and that we can stand.

'I feel like the atmosphere has been one of both anger and celebration, it’s a weird atmosphere to be in.'