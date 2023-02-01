Kayleigh Cornwell, 32, of Hampshire, died in the collision along with another man, 32, last Friday. A black Ford Focus collided with three pedestrians in Ysysybwl Road, Pontypridd, Wales.

Ms Cornwall’s family have paid tribute to her via South Wales Police. They said: ‘Kayleigh was a daughter, sister and mother to five beautiful children who she adored and was adored by them.

Kayleigh Cornwell, 32, died after being hit by a car in Pontypridd, Wales. Picture: South Wales Police.

‘Kayleigh had a troubled life but made the best of it and could see a future. We are all heartbroken.

‘We hope Kayleigh is at peace and goes onto a better life, knowing how much she was truly loved by us all.’ Jason Morgan, 32, from the Ynysybwl area of Pontypridd, also died in the collision.

South Wales Police said: ‘His family are grateful to everybody involved and their thoughts are with the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision.’ The force added they are ‘continuing to investigate the fatal road traffic collision’, which took place on the B4273 at 6.30pm.

Kayleigh Cornwell. Picture: South Wales Police.

‘Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any dash-cam footage of the incident,’ South Wales Police added. ‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

