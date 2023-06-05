Headteacher of The Hayling College Martin Reah has applied to Havant Borough Council for a premises licence to sell alcohol at the school during various community events.

The licence will also allow the college to provide regulated entertainment including plays, films, indoor sports, dance performances and live and recorded music.

Speaking to the licensing sub-committee, Martin Reah said: ‘We put an application together to try and get to a point where we can have a community space and enjoy bringing the community into the organisation.

‘We’ve had one event in that manner so far where we’ve applied for a temporary licence, so we have an organisation called the Friends of Hayling College – they came in and hosted an event where we brought in over 150 adults to do a quiz.

‘On the back of that the Friends of Hayling College raised a significant amount of money for the school – which I’m eternally grateful for.

The Hayling College

‘This particular amount of funding has gone towards the Year 11 prom, we managed to reduce the cost

‘And then provide the students with some leavers’ hoodies which they wouldn’t have been able to afford previously.

‘It became apparent that instead of applying for the temporary licences – I think we can do 10 of those a year – we thought it would be better to do a permanent licence.

‘We’ve got our first school play, that’s at the end of term – The Friends of Hayling College would like to provide refreshments at that event including food and the opportunity to have alcohol as well.

‘I want the school to be at the heart of the community, I want the doors to be wide open for people to come and work alongside us.’

The application received one representation from Mr and Mrs Wise who live along the boundary of the college. Their concern is that the licence could cause a ‘public nuisance’ adding ‘Schools and colleges should be the one place where alcohol is not easily obtained’.