The Portsmouth secondary schools with the lowest GCSE English and maths results

Discover the secondary schools in the city with the lowest maths and English GCSE results compared to the national average.

The Department for Education (DfE) has published its performance data for the county’s school’s according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs.

The average percentage of students achieving a grade 5 in maths and English is 42.8 per cent nationally.

The News has put together a gallery of Portsmouth secondary schools that have received a percentage lower than the national average.

Note: This gallery does not include independent or special schools.

42.7 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Springfield School, Portsmouth.

1. Springfield School, Portsmouth

42.7 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Springfield School, Portsmouth. | Google Photo: Google Street View

36.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Admiral Lord Nelson School.

2. Admiral Lord Nelson School, Portsmouth

36.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Admiral Lord Nelson School. Photo: -

35.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Ark Charter Academy School.

3. Ark Charter Academy School, Portsmouth

35.3 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Ark Charter Academy School. Photo: -

34 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Priory School.

4. Priory School, Portsmouth

34 per cent of pupils achieved a grade 5 or above in English & Maths GCSEs in 2024 at Priory School. Photo: -

