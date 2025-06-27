The Department for Education (DfE) has published its performance data for the county’s school’s according to the percentage of pupils attaining a grade 5 or above in their English and maths GCSEs.
The average percentage of students achieving a grade 5 in maths and English is 42.8 per cent nationally.
The News has put together a gallery of Portsmouth secondary schools that have received a percentage lower than the national average.
Note: This gallery does not include independent or special schools.
