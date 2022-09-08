To celebrate 30 years as operating as a university – having previously been a polytechnic – The University of Portsmouth is hosting an alumni event on September 10 and 11, where hundreds of alumni from all over the world are coming together.

The weekend will give former students the opportunity to reminisce and relive their youth in the city, as well as reconnect with their previous lectures and explore the city years on.

Over the weekend event, there will be a range of festivities, including a celebration lunch hosted the University’s Chancellor, Karen Blackett OBE and Vice Chancellor, Graham Galbraith, faculty receptions, tours of new innovations including the Centre for Creative and Immersive Extended Reality (CCIXR) and much more.

Portsmouth University is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Picture: Melanie Leininger

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Portsmouth has roots to 1870 where it was an institution known as Portsmouth and Gosport School of Science and Art, which was then changed to Portsmouth Polytechnic in 1969.

Rees Hall opened the same year as the institution changed to Portsmouth Polytechnic and students still use the halls of residents today.

It was not until 1992 that the polytechnic, which had been one of the best performing for a decade, was given university status, and on July 7, 1992, The University of Portsmouth was born.