An annual National Student Survey published today (July 6) found the university is ranked in the top 40 in England for student satisfaction.

The University of Portsmouth is ranked 39th of all universities in England for student satisfaction in the NSS.

Today’s results revealed 78 per cent of all 2022 final-year undergraduates were satisfied overall with their university experience.

In comparison, the sector has risen from 75 per cent last year to 76 per cent this year.

The survey found students have a better experience at Portsmouth than their peers at most universities.