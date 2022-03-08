The Southsea school, an independent private establishment for girls, is one of the 23 Girls’ Day School Trust schools across England and Wales.

Teacher members of the National Education Union at Portsmouth High School, along with fellow teacher members at the other GDST schools, have been on strike over pension disagreements.

Portsmouth NEU is inviting families and supporters to The Queens Hotel on Clarence Parade at 7pm this evening (March 8) to hear more about the ongoing industrial action currently taking place.

Jo Lennon-Bell, teacher of English, SEND co-ordinator and union representative and Paul Simpson, maths teacher at Portsmouth High School. Picture: Sarah Standing (010322-9913)

Strike action has been temporarily suspended following confirmation that GDST has agreed to talks at ACAS.

The meeting will be attended by Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the NEU.

She will be joined by a teacher from GDST Portsmouth as well as Helen Reeder, Portsmouth NEU joint branch secretary.

Those interested in joining the meeting can sign up here: forms.office.com/r/U3acGF6AYs.

