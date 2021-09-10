Discussions are under way between the university and the London Borough of Waltham Forest to potentially open a University of Portsmouth campus in the area.

The university says that the project will create new jobs for Waltham Forest residents, provide a boost to local supply chains, and create degree apprenticeship opportunities for young people.

Professor Graham Galbraith, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Portsmouth. Picture: Habibur Rahman

Professor Graham Galbraith, vice-chancellor of the university, said: ‘We are thrilled to be partnering with Waltham Forest.

‘We are both ambitious, innovative, future-focused organisations and dedicated to improving lives and livelihoods.

‘The University of Portsmouth is committed to widening participation in higher education for those who might not have considered going to university in the past. ‘

The university says that while many students come to Portsmouth from London there is limited space for expansion and growth in Portsmouth.

Graham added: ‘We know that many of our students come to Portsmouth from London, and that many more London students would want to come to Portsmouth but can’t because of their circumstances.

‘A London campus will allow us to share our experiences, expertise and courses in ways that best support the aspirations of local students and the local community while preserving and promoting what makes the University of Portsmouth distinctive.’

The full business case for the new campus will now be prepared by December this year, and, if it is taken forward, the first cohort of students could start learning by 2023.

Cllr Grace Williams, leader of Waltham Forest Council, said: ‘It is a hugely exciting opportunity to be working with the University of Portsmouth to potentially open a campus in Waltham Forest.

‘We have long said that a higher education provider in the borough is key to improving our young people’s employment and skills prospects.

‘As we look to the future with renewed confidence, we want our young people to have more opportunities than we had so that they all reach their potential.

‘We are delighted to be working with the University of Portsmouth and will hope to bring detailed proposals forward soon.’

