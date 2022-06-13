Increasing fuel costs, the cost of living crisis, pandemics, global warming and web-based technology have all contributed to the increase in a world wide influx, which has resulted in a global panic about the next steps that need to be taken.

The University of Portsmouth has established a new Centre for Innovative and Sustainable Finance, which will seek to investigate and assist governments, organisations and individuals to navigate the continually evolving financial landscape.

Members include 54 experts from within the university, who have recently conducted several high-profile studies including the financial resilience of Premier League football clubs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team have constructed solid relationships with large organisations, both in the UK and globally. These collaborations will also help aid conferences, expert talks on topical issues and consultancy services.

Professor Jia Liu, CISF centre director and Professor of accounting and finance at the University of Portsmouth, said: ‘The centre serves a nexus for bringing together researchers from all faculties, as well as with research institutes across the globe. Finance, in common with many other areas of research, can no longer stand alone,

‘Solving the world’s problems requires a cross-disciplinary approach, looking at areas of research through the lens of finance to discover, for example, the economic and social consequences of global warming or of pandemics such as Covid-19. The team is also scanning the horizon for new threats and advising governments on how to avoid old ones.’

Professor Jeremy Howells, Pro Vice-Chancellor of Research and Innovation, University of Portsmouth, said: ‘To be successful, we need to nurture and inspire researchers at all career stages in the creation of new knowledge. So, in addition to providing them with mechanisms to stimulate and support them, the Centre also underpins and strengthens our PhD programmes, enabling our doctoral researchers to acquire the up-to-date skills and specialist knowledge essential for careers in Finance and related fields.’