News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
11-year-old boy in critical condition after being struck by police van
Celine Dion cancels UK ‘Courage’ world tour
IRA plot to kill Queen in San Francisco in 1983 revealed by FBI
TikTok prankster Mizzy arrested again days after court appearance
Major Spice Girls reunion update
Eric Cantona announces debut music tour - how to buy tickets

University of Portsmouth library closed until next week due to 'complex' power supply problems

Electricity faults have caused the University of Portsmouth library to close.
By Freddie Webb
Published 26th May 2023, 13:39 BST- 2 min read

Students will be unable to access the Cambridge Road building until next week at the earliest as a result of the problem. A university spokesman said: ‘The University of Portsmouth is experiencing power supply issues that have impacted the University Library.

‘Our Estates Team is working hard with external suppliers and SSE to identify the source of the issue and fix it. Unfortunately the situation is complex and investigations are taking more time than we had originally hoped.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

NOW READ: Portsmouth High School raised more than £10,000 for The Sussex Snowdrop Trust

The University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road, Old Portsmouth, will be closed until at least next week. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2665)The University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road, Old Portsmouth, will be closed until at least next week. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2665)
The University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road, Old Portsmouth, will be closed until at least next week. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2665)
Most Popular

The spokesman added that the building in Old Portsmouth will be shut until May 30 at the earliest, with the situation being reviewed on that day. ‘A power supply generator is being arranged for the Library and our Estates and Information Services Teams are working together to bring all services back online as soon as possible,’ he added.

The electrical issues are contained to the main university library. Students can still access some resources and study spaces while the investigation is ongoing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Teach Portsmouth education recruitment fair is hailed a success

They can still loan out laptops and use PCs, while also being able to get material online. The spokesman said: ‘While the Library is closed we have put in place alternative arrangements for students. Both the Richmond and Portland buildings will be open 24 hours every day until the Library reopens so that students can access study spaces, PCs and loan laptops.

‘A range of learning resources and support are available online from the Library Team including support through the 24-hour Library chat function.’

Related topics:University of PortsmouthStudents