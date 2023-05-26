Students will be unable to access the Cambridge Road building until next week at the earliest as a result of the problem. A university spokesman said: ‘The University of Portsmouth is experiencing power supply issues that have impacted the University Library.

‘Our Estates Team is working hard with external suppliers and SSE to identify the source of the issue and fix it. Unfortunately the situation is complex and investigations are taking more time than we had originally hoped.’

The University of Portsmouth library in Cambridge Road, Old Portsmouth, will be closed until at least next week. Picture: Sarah Standing (210319-2665)

The spokesman added that the building in Old Portsmouth will be shut until May 30 at the earliest, with the situation being reviewed on that day. ‘A power supply generator is being arranged for the Library and our Estates and Information Services Teams are working together to bring all services back online as soon as possible,’ he added.

The electrical issues are contained to the main university library. Students can still access some resources and study spaces while the investigation is ongoing.

They can still loan out laptops and use PCs, while also being able to get material online. The spokesman said: ‘While the Library is closed we have put in place alternative arrangements for students. Both the Richmond and Portland buildings will be open 24 hours every day until the Library reopens so that students can access study spaces, PCs and loan laptops.